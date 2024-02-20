Newcastle United's march towards the Champions League places last season was based upon a strong defence and a work ethic across the pitch that made Eddie Howe's men hard to break down. Throughout the season, the performances of defensive quartet Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman shone through and the trusted figure of Nick Pope enjoyed a remarkable first season on Tyneside as he kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League.

However, during a season hampered by never-ending injuries, inconsistency and a hectic fixture schedule, the Magpies backline has come in for severe scrutiny as a quickfire return to European football's top table looks increasingly out of reach for Howe and his players. But just how does Newcastle's defensive performance compare to their rivals across the Premier League? We check out the expected goals against of all 20 clubs to assess how they are performing this season.