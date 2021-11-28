Will Eddie Howe make many changes to his Newcastle United side ahead of the clash with Norwich City (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Newcastle v Norwich City: Predicted line-up sees two enforced changes for Eddie Howe’s side from defeat against Arsenal

Following Newcastle’s defeat to Arsenal, will Eddie Howe make any changes to his starting XI?

It may be too early in the season to describe the game as a ‘relegation six-pointer’, however, Tuesday’s match does look like being a season defining game for both sides.

Eddie Howe’s side need a victory in order to lift themselves off the bottom of the table and to stay in touch with their relegation rivals.

Here, we take a look at how Newcastle could line-up in their crucial clash against Norwich City:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka

The Slovakian’s return to the Newcastle side was a welcome one against Arsenal and he responded to the calls for his inclusion by putting in a great performance at The Emirates.

2. RB: Emil Krafth

Whilst few would have predicted Krafth’s inclusion in the team that faced Arsenal, it’s his versatility and ability to play as both a centre-back in a back-five and a right-back in a back-four that gives Newcastle great freedom to chop and change system mid-game.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

After a long absence, Schar has now started back-to-back games under Howe and his ability on the ball is a great asset to this side.

4. CB: Ciaran Clark

With Jamaal Lascelles suspended and Federico Fernandez still absent from the first-team picture, Clark seems like the natural option to fill in at centre-back.

