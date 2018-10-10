Newcastle winger sidelined by injury

Victor Fernandez is sidelined by an injury at Newcastle United.

The winger – who featured in the first team's pre-season campaign – wasn't involved in last night's Checkatrade Trophy win over Notts County.

Newcastle's Under-21s won 2-0 at Meadow Lane thanks to goals from Elias Sorensen and Callum Roberts.

Fernandez sat out the game with a heel injury.

The 20-year-old – who played in the pre-season games against St Patrick's Athletic and Hull City – has been troubled by the problem this season and has only made one Premier League 2 appearance.

Victor Fernandez. (Pic: HKFC Citi Soccer Sevens)

United coach Ben Dawson, however, is hopeful that the injury will not keep Fernandez out for long.

And Fernandez, signed from UE Cornella last year, will be allowed to return to his native Spain during the international break to recuperate in readiness for a comeback.