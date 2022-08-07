Here is the latest from today’s Premier League transfer news.

Newcastle United claimed all three points on their return to Premier League action yesterday.

The Magpies hosted newly promoted Nottingham Forest in the first match of the new season as Edide Howe handed Nick Pope his debut.

Meanwhile, £35 million defender Sven Botman was named on the bench following his move from Lille.

Eddie Howe’s dominated at St. James’ Park throughout, with Forest having zero shots in 90 minutes.

A second half stunner by Fabian Schar gifted Newcastle the lead and their first goal of the campaign, with Callum Wilson following it up with one of his own 20 minutes later.

Newcastle will travel south next as they face Brighton & Hove Albion in their first away trip of the season.

The Seagulls are yet to play this weekend but face Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Here are today’s rumours...

Everton make contact with ex-Manchester United forward Everton are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona's Memphis Depay as a replacement for Richarlison, however the Dutchman favours Juventus and is likely to want European football. (Sport Witness)

Chelsea in four-way battle for £15m striker Chelsea reportedly face competition from Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Everton in pursuit of Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic. The Austrian, who scored six goals in 15 appearances last season, is thought to be available for £15m this summer. (Daily Mail)

Seagulls open talks with Marc Cucurella replacement Brighton & Hove Albion were previously reported to have expressed interest in Espanyol defender Adria Pedrosa and they are now thought to be in talks with the Spanish club. The 24-year-old's current contract is set to expire next summer. (Sport Witness)

West Ham target PSG academy product West Ham are reportedly eager to snap up Dan-Axel Zagadou after he was released by Borussia Dortmund. Roma and Inter Milan are also said to be keen on the defender. (Alan Nixon)