White attracting Scottish attention

Newcastle United youngster Joe White is reportedly grabbing the attention of Celtic with his contract at St James’s Park expiring this summer.

White featured on the bench for Newcastle’s trip to Old Trafford in September but is yet to make his debut in a competitive game for the club.

White, 19, is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the academy and would command a compensation fee should he move to Celtic.

Rangers are also reported to hold an interest in the midfielder.

Coutinho signing backed

One name that has been linked with Newcastle United ever since the takeover of the club was complete has been Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho spent four-and-a-half seasons in England with Liverpool and it is the quality he showed at Anfield which makes John Barnes believe the Brazilian would be a good signing for Newcastle:

“Philippe Coutinho in the long term could be a positive move for Newcastle. He’s a great player, but when you’re in a relegation dogfight, is he the type of player they’d want?” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“People are getting carried away thinking about Newcastle signing players that will cost £100 million, when realistically they just need to stay up this season.

“As to whether Coutinho will go on loan, it could be possible. We know what an excellent player he is, and it’d be a good signing for them. It doesn’t mean their situation [the relegation battle] will suddenly change.”

Sam Allardyce’s Divock Origi claims

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce has backed Newcastle to complete the signing of Liverpool forward Divock Origi in January.

Liverpool’s fearsome strength up-front has meant the Belgian has struggled to get a regular spot in the first-team, something that could open the door for a move to the north east, according to Allardyce.

“I’ve always thought Origi needs to leave Liverpool,” Allardyce told SportBible.

“And budget-wise, he’d probably be a lot cheaper than a Harry Kane, for example.

“Even though he’s done a brilliant job for Liverpool, he needs to be a first-team player every week. Perhaps Newcastle could give him that opportunity to flourish.”

