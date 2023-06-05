After an incredible 2022/23 season saw Newcastle United secure Champions League qualification, they have been tipped to sign several reinforcements this transfer window as they continue to kick on and build on their run of excellent form.

Eddie Howe’s side have been linked to a number of high profile players already and there is a matter of days left before the action really starts. Here’s the latest roundup of Newcastle United news for Monday, June 5th.

Magpies jump ahead of Spurs in race for Maddison

Newcastle have shifted their pursuit of James Maddison up a gear. According to Football Insider, Howe and his team are now frontrunners to snap up the well-monitored England midfielder after Leicester City were relegated to the Championship.

The Magpies have overtaken Spurs as favourites to sign Maddison as they look to build on their strong finish in the Premier League this season. With just 12 months left on his current deal at the King Power, it’s ‘almost certain’ that the 26-year-old will leave for a new club this summer and Newcastle are hoping they will be the destination.

Newcastle join Man United in race for centre-back

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Newcastle have entered the race to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae and have been informed of his £52 million release clause. However, he has admitted that while there is interest from the Toon, there is no “concrete competition” to rival the Reds’ pursuit just yet.

“It’s just Newcastle following the player and keeping informed on the release clause. They’ve sent their scouts multiple times to follow the player,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

Toon’s interest in winger shut down by manager

Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that he has no plans to sell Raphinha this summer, throwing a curveball at Newcastle’s interest in his services. According to The Northern Echo, the former Leeds star will not be moving on from Barcelona as he is too valued in his current team.

“He’s staying at Barcelona and will help us a lot,” Xavi said. “He’s a crucial player for me, and a really important player — he makes the difference.”