Newcastle United suffered a 1-0 home defeat to title chasing Liverpool on Saturday afternoon – but how did the players fare?
Naby Keita gave Liverpool the lead in the first half with a tidy finish after rounding Martin Dubravka.
That was enough to separate the sides at St James’s Park as Newcastle suffered their first home defeat of 2022 in the Premier League as their six game winning run at home came to an end.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...
1. Martin Dubravka - 8
Helped keep the score down with a decent save to deny Mane and a wonderful reaction stop to tip over Diogo Jota’s header in the first half. Made several more saves in the second half to deny Diaz, Salah and Jota.
2. Emil Krafth - 6
Made a couple of crucial blocks and interceptions to deny Liverpool but ultimately had his work cut out with the pace and intensity of their forward line.
3. Fabian Schar - 5
Went down in the build-up to Liverpool’s opener. Played a couple of good balls forward before hobbling off on the hour mark.
4. Dan Burn - 7
Kept his composure at the back and was dominant in the air.