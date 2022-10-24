Villa defeated Brentford 4-0 on Sunday in their first match after Steven Gerrard’s dismissal last week. Aaron Danks took charge of the side at the weekend but there is belief that a new manager will be installed ahead of Saturday’s match at St James’s Park.

Early candidates Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino ruled themselves out of contention last week - but it appears another familiar name may be set to take over. That’s because former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has emerged as the bookies favourite for the role.

Emery, who rejected the chance to become Newcastle United’s new manager almost a year ago, could be set to switch the Estadio de la Ceramica for Villa Park. Emery’s side currently sit in 7th place in La Liga.

Other names to have been linked with the vacancy include Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, Sean Dyche and Brendan Rodgers.

Former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has also been linked with the vacancy, but is seen as an outside choice alongside Scott Parker. Such is the variety of names being linked with the role, Steve Bruce, Jose Mourinho and Wayne Rooney have all been given 40/1 prices by Sky Bet to replace Gerrard at Villa Park.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Wolves and Bournemouth are continuing their search for their new managers. Bournemouth are believed to be waiting for the conclusion of their takeover bid before selecting Scott Parker’s replacement, whilst Steve Davis has been announced as interim manager until 2023 at Molineux.

These are the latest candidates to be Steven Gerrard's replacement at Aston Villa (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United’s current poor form means that Jesse Marsch has been made Bet Victor’s new favourite to become the next Premier League managerial casualty of the season. Leeds haven’t won in their last eight league games and slipped to a 3-2 defeat to newly-promoted Fulham at the weekend, despite taking the lead early-on at Elland Road.