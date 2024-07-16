Southgate took charge of England in 2016 following Sam Allardyce’s brief reign as manager. He would go onto manage 102 games for the national side and guide them to two European Championship finals as well as a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final.

The former Middlesbrough and Aston VIlla man leaves the role after seeing his side fall to a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024 in Berlin on Sunday. The FA will now search for Southgate’s successor with Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe chief among those linked with the role.

Since being appointed Newcastle United head coach in November 2021, Howe has turned the Magpies from relegation candidates to Champions League participants and guided them to a first major final since 1999. Howe, along with former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, is viewed as one of the early leading candidates to replace Southgate with Mauricio Pochettino and Lee Carsley also among the frontrunners.