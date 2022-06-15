England’s humiliating 4-0 defeat at home to Hungary in the Nations League has put pressure on manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Southgate has led The Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final and European Championships final in his two major tournaments in charge.

But England’s worst home defeat in 94 years on Tuesday night at Molineux and their longest winless run since 2014 has led to speculation regarding who would replace Southgate as manager should he be sacked.

Many of the usual suspects are among the favourites for the job, including Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

Howe took charge at St James’s Park last November and helped The Magpies emphatically climbed out of the relegation zone and up to 11th in the Premier League table last season.

The 44-year-old has previously been tipped as a future England manager but is currently committed to his role at Newcastle as he prepares his side for the 2022-23 campaign.

Here are the nine favourites to become the next permanent England manager...

1. Steve Holland (England) - 16/1 Gareth Southgate’s assistant manager has been priced at 16/1 to step up and become the next England manager. Photo Sales

2. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) - 16/1 The Northern Irish manager has done a fine job at Leicester in recent seasons. He is priced at 16/1 to become the next England manager. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

3. Steve Cooper (Nottingham Forest) - 16/1 After helping Nottingham Forest end their 23-year wait to return to the Premier League, the Welsh manager has been priced at 16/1 with Paddy Power to become next England boss. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales

4. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - 12/1 The Spaniard is one of the most decorated managers of all-time and has recently led Manchester City to yet another Premier League title. Paddy Power have priced him at 12/1 to become next England manager. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales