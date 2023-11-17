Next England manager: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has regularly been tipped as Gareth Southgate's successor.

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth has responded to speculation linking Eddie Howe with the England job.

Howe has continually played down such speculation as his focus remains on Newcastle having helped guide the club to a Carabao Cup final and Champions League football.

But with England manager Gareth Southgate facing an uncertain future following the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament, Howe is a prime candidate for the role as one of the best-performing English managers in football at the moment.

And Newcastle chief Ashworth was asked about whether he was confident Howe would remain at the club long-term.

"It's being speculated what may and may not happen and what jobs may and may not be available," he responded. "I'm sure if Gareth wins the Euros in the summer it won't be available!

"All I can say is, Eddie has got a brilliant relationship across the club with staff, board and supporters - he's doing a wonderful job and in a really good place, and long may it continue."

Euro 2024 will be Southgate's fourth and potentially final tournament in charge of England after reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-final, the Euro 2020 final and 2022 World Cup quarter-final.

Former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is the current favourite to be named next England manager, but Howe isn't too far behind.