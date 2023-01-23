Lampard’s fate on Merseyside was secured following their disappointing 2-0 defeat to fellow relegation strugglers West Ham at the weekend. A brace for Jarrod Bowen secured the Hammers all three points at the London Stadium.

A statement released by Everton confirming Lampard’s departure read: ‘Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today.

‘Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months.

Frank Lampard has been sacked by Everton (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

‘The Club has started the process to secure a new manager and will provide updates on the appointment in due course.’

Lampard leaves Everton second bottom of the Premier League table and winless in all competitions since their win over Crystal Palace on October 22. Lampard has become the sixth Premier League managerial casualty this season, joining Scott Parker, Bruno Lage, Ralph Hassenhuttl, Thomas Tuchel and Steven Gerrard.

Marcelo Bielsa, whose most recent managerial spell came at Leeds United, is regarded as bookies-favourite for the role with D.C. United manager and former Toffees player Wayne Rooney is also listed as a potential candidate. Alongside a potential return to Goodison Park for Rooney, former Everton managers David Moyes (14/1) and Sam Allardyce (33/1) have also been listed as potential options by the bookies.