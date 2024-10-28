In a club statement, Manchester United confirmed the departure of Ten Hag as manager, ending his two-year spell as Red Devils boss. In that time, the Dutchman won a Carabao Cup and an FA Cup, but also saw the club register their lowest ever Premier League finish. ‘Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.’ A statement read.

‘Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

‘We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

‘Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.’

Ruud Van Nistelrooy will take charge of the Red Devils on an interim basis whilst they search for Ten Hag’s long-term replacement. Some early favourites for the job include Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim and former England manager Gareth Southgate.

Van Nistelrooy has also been linked with taking the job on a permanent basis with surprise odds emerging on Eddie Howe to be Ten Hag’s successor at Old Trafford.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has also been linked with making a return to Old Trafford. Here, we take a look at all the latest betting odds on who could become next Manchester United manager: