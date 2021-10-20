Next Newcastle United manager: Ex-Roma and Borussia Dortmund men in line to succeed Steve Bruce

Amanda Staveley, the public face of the takeover, pulled the trigger on Bruce with the winless Magpies 19th in the Premier League.

Indeed, 94.3% of Newcastle United Supporters Trust members were in favour of the 60-year-old being relieved of his head coach duties.

Graeme Jones is set to take caretaker charge of United’s Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

In the meantime however, speculation over who will replace Bruce will take centre stage.

Here are the early frontrunners for the job:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Paulo Fonseca - 8/15 Fonseca made his name at Shakhtar – winning three league and cup Ukrainian doubles in Ukraine before enjoying two years at Roma. Photo: Gabriele Maltinti Photo Sales

2. Lucien Favre - 5/1 Favre, born in Switzerland, has previously managed Borussia Dortmund, Nice and Borussia Monchengladbach. Photo: Lars Baron Photo Sales

3. Eddie Howe - 6/1 Howe has been out of management since leaving Bournemouth last year, where he essentially took the club from League Two to the Premier League. Photo: Pool Photo Sales

4. Steven Gerrard - 18/1 The Liverpool legend guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade last season. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales