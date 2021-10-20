Bruce, 60, had been with the Magpies since the summer of 2019 and has endured a longstanding tussle with Toon fans who have struggled to warm to the former Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa, Hull City and Sunderland boss.

But following his 1,000th game as a manager last weekend in United’s 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Bruce and the club’s new owners led by Amanda Staveley have reached a mutual decision to move in their separate ways.

Bruce’s assistant Graeme Jones has been placed in caretaker charge for Newcastle’s trip to Crystal Palace this weekend as the Magpies go in search of their first win of the season.

Paulo Fonseca is the clear favourite to take the vacant role at Newcastle United (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

But with Jones only set to be in charge on an interim basis, it has led to a number of names being linked with the now vacant hot seat on Tyneside with Paulo Fonseca the current odds on favourite and Lucien Favre second favourite according to bookmakers.

And Magpies fans have been offering their thoughts on who should be their next manager on social media.

@iangrigg: The #nufc squad is better than bottom 3. A manager who can get the best out of the current squad followed by buying well to survive in the Jan window ….. how about Harry Redknapp #wildcard #epl

@NCLairpics: Just announce Paulo Fonseca

@neilTheMagpie: I said Conte originally and I still think that would be a good match but seems unlikely now. I do think we need a progressive foreign coach like Fonseca as opposed to the likes of Howe who may find it all a bit too overwhelming. The size of the job here cannot be underestimated

@Stjames19691: Give Graham Jones a chance on Saturday at Crystal Palace. Maybe he will do himself some good for any incoming management.

@Exitbymoonlight: The more i read about Fonesca the more I’d like to see him in charge, good age and seems tactically astute

@GhostToon76: Fonseca or Favre and I'll be buzzing

@FabledGold: Favre. Serious guy for serious times that plays good football, demands a lot of players on the training pitch and is tactically smart. Done what we need from a manager numerous times in his career. Howe and Fonseca would still leave me nervous about relegation.

@ror_rjp: Lampard is unproven at Prem level and only has a Chelsea flop to his name (look at what Tuchel did with the same team of superstars)... big gamble.

@Subbo20: I’d hire someone on the interim that knows the league and can secure PL football for the season. The reassess options in the summer

@GY1Matt: Is there a reason that Joachim Löw hasn't been mentioned at all? He's got all the experience in the world, he would command instant respect, he would be a big draw for players to join NUFC and he's available... He would be my choice.

@LocalHe56358636: Long as Lampard Gerrard and Rooney are not in frame I'm happy sadly don't want howe either no chance they will attract big players

