That’s after Steve Bruce was finally relieved of his duties on Wednesday morning.

According to Sky Sports, former Roma boss Fonseca has discussed the vacancy with the club’s new owners following the Saudi takeover and Bruce’s dismissal.

Eddie Howe and Lucian Favre are also said to be two candidates being considered by Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LA SPEZIA, ITALY - MAY 23: Paulo Fonseca manager of AS Roma gestures during the Serie A match between Spezia Calcio and AS Roma at Stadio Alberto Picco on May 23, 2021 in La Spezia, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Coach Graeme Jones will take interim charge of the game against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.