Next Newcastle United Manager: Magpies hold talks with former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca - reports
The Magpies have reportedly held talks with Paulo Fonseca.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 6:12 pm
That’s after Steve Bruce was finally relieved of his duties on Wednesday morning.
According to Sky Sports, former Roma boss Fonseca has discussed the vacancy with the club’s new owners following the Saudi takeover and Bruce’s dismissal.
Eddie Howe and Lucian Favre are also said to be two candidates being considered by Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi
Coach Graeme Jones will take interim charge of the game against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.