Next Premier League manager sacked: Odds tumble on Steve Bruce to lose job at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce has won just one game as Newcastle United head coach this season – and pressure is building from the stands for results.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 14:41 pm
The Magpies have dropped into the relegation zone after a hammering at Leicester City and are already out of the Carabao Cup, as Bruce has endured a poor start to life on his native Tyneside.
But what do the bookmakers think of his chances of keeping his job? His odds have tumbled in the last 24 hours.
Here’s the latest from Sky Bet.