NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United greets Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on September 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Next Premier League manager sacked: Odds tumble on Steve Bruce to lose job at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has won just one game as Newcastle United head coach this season – and pressure is building from the stands for results.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 30th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Monday, 30th September 2019, 14:41 pm

The Magpies have dropped into the relegation zone after a hammering at Leicester City and are already out of the Carabao Cup, as Bruce has endured a poor start to life on his native Tyneside.

But what do the bookmakers think of his chances of keeping his job? His odds have tumbled in the last 24 hours.

Here’s the latest from Sky Bet.

1. 20/1

Unai Emery - Arsenal

2. 20/1

Sean Dyche - Burnley

3. 20/1

Frank Lampard - Chelsea

4. 20/1

Roy Hodgson - Crystal Palace

