Rob Page has left his role as Wales manager after more than three years in charge of the national side.

Page helped guide Wales to the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 and helped them qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Page was appointed as interim manager in November 2020 and made permanent manager in 2022.

On Page’s departure, FAW Chief Football Officer Dave Adams said: “I would like to thank Rob for his work with the Association over the last seven years, firstly as the U21s Head Coach and then onto the role of Cymru Head Coach.”

“Rob’s work has delivered success reaching the Round of 16 at EURO 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and during his period we also integrated 18 pathway players into the senior squad. As we move forward this experience will support our objective to consistently qualify our Men’s National Team to major tournaments.”

Wales did not qualify for Euro 2024 and will begin their search for Page’s replacement imminently and one former Newcastle United player has been made an early bookies favourite to be installed as new Wales manager. Craig Bellamy, who has most recently acted as Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Burnley, is reportedly among the top candidates to replace Page.