AC Milan have accepted a £21million bid for Newcastle United transfer target Malick Thiaw.

Newcastle were linked with the 23-year-old centre-back last summer as Eddie Howe looked to strengthen his defensive line.

Since then The Magpies failed to sign Marc Guehi and sold Lloyd Kelly to Juventus, making the need for defensive additions even more pressing a year on.

Thiaw has made 85 appearances for AC Milan since his move from Schalke 04 in 2022, scoring once. He played against Newcastle in the 0-0 Champions League draw at the San Siro in September 2023 but missed the reverse fixture due to injury.

Thiaw has been strongly linked with an exit from Milan this summer, with Serie A side Como having a £21million bid accepted for the three-time Germany international.

But that was last month and a deal is still yet to materialise, with Thiaw keeping his options open.

And after the links to Newcastle last summer, a potential transfer hijack has been teased in the Italian media.

Newcastle United transfer hijack?

Italian journalist Matteo Morretto has claimed Thiaw is stalling over a move to Como as he wants to play in a European competition, naming Newcastle United as a potential destination.

AC Milan missed out on European qualification after finishing eighth in Serie A and as runners-up to Bologna in the Coppa Italia. Meanwhile, Como finished 14 points behind Milan in 10th under the management of former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Newcastle will be playing Champions League football once again this coming season but Eddie Howe is still yet to bolster his squad this summer.

Explaining the stalled move to Como and potential transfer hijack from Newcastle, Moretto said via Milan News: “The more time passes, the more difficult it is for Thiaw to say yes to Como.

“They tell me that it is true that Como is doing everything and more to try to convince him, but the German would like to continue playing in a European competition, if possible.

“There is some appreciation from the Premier League. Last year Newcastle were looking for Thiaw and today Newcastle is still looking for a central defender.

“So keep an eye on this path, at the moment there is nothing concrete, but I can confirm that Newcastle is also evaluating Thiaw, who, in addition to returning to Germany, would be interested in an experience in the Premier League.”

Eddie Howe comments on Malick Thiaw interest

When asked about Newcastle’s interest in Thiaw last summer, head coach Howe admitted the defender is ‘a very good player’ but didn’t confirm or deny the interest.

“I’m always reluctant to comment on these things [transfer speculation],” Howe said when asked about Thiaw last summer. “He’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he’s a very good player, but that’s it.”

Fabrizio Romano provides Malick Thiaw update

Over the weekend, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Thiaw’s uncertain situation.

“Malick Thiaw, expected to make a decision on his future by mid next week with Como waiting for an answer on their proposal,” Romano said. “The agreement between Como and AC Milan on €25m [£21million] package is confirmed, since two weeks ago. Still up to Malick.”

Despite Thiaw’s obvious reluctance over joining Como the final decision will be up to the player, who is available for £21million. If Newcastle wish to make a move, this is a deal that could get done quickly, given the player’s preference of playing in the Champions League.

But Newcastle are currently looking at other options with Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta and Marseille captain Leonardo Balerdi on their radar.