Neymar to Newcastle United latest as Magpies consider Everton and Chelsea players

The Magpies will now face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 3.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip doing the rounds:

Newcastle eye Everton manager

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is eyeing a move for Everton defender Ben Godfrey.

That’s according to a report from The Mirror who claim that the Magpies looked at signing Godfrey in the January transfer window.

boss Howe remains keen on the 24-year-old central defender, who figures highly on Newcastle’s wanted list.

Magpies suffer transfer blow

Liverpool and Newcastle United look set to miss out on Antonio Rudiger having both considered a deal for him.

The Chelsea defender is said to be close to signing a pre-contract with Serie A side Juventus.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the German international is on the verge of agreeing a four-year contract with the Italian giants.

The defender’s contract is set to expire this summer after he signed for Chelsea in 2017 for £29m,

Eddie Howe plotting Neymar move

Newcastle are said to be considering an audacious summer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

That’s according to reports in Spain.

The Brazilian forward was booed and jeered by his own fans in the French giants' 3-0 win against Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday despite scoring.

According to Fichajes, Neymar is said to be disillusioned and weighing up a move away this summer.

Indeed, Newcastle are supposedly mulling over the chance to bring one of the best players in the world to the Premier League.

