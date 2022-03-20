Neymar to Newcastle United latest as Magpies consider Everton and Chelsea players
Newcastle United lost to Everton in their last Premier League fixture.
The Magpies will now face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 3.
Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip doing the rounds:
Newcastle eye Everton manager
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is eyeing a move for Everton defender Ben Godfrey.
That’s according to a report from The Mirror who claim that the Magpies looked at signing Godfrey in the January transfer window.
boss Howe remains keen on the 24-year-old central defender, who figures highly on Newcastle’s wanted list.
Magpies suffer transfer blow
Liverpool and Newcastle United look set to miss out on Antonio Rudiger having both considered a deal for him.
The Chelsea defender is said to be close to signing a pre-contract with Serie A side Juventus.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the German international is on the verge of agreeing a four-year contract with the Italian giants.
The defender’s contract is set to expire this summer after he signed for Chelsea in 2017 for £29m,
Eddie Howe plotting Neymar move
Newcastle are said to be considering an audacious summer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.
That’s according to reports in Spain.
The Brazilian forward was booed and jeered by his own fans in the French giants' 3-0 win against Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday despite scoring.
According to Fichajes, Neymar is said to be disillusioned and weighing up a move away this summer.
Indeed, Newcastle are supposedly mulling over the chance to bring one of the best players in the world to the Premier League.