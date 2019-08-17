'Nice one Bruce' - Newcastle United fans react to Sean Longstaff, Allan Saint-Maximin and Emil Krafth debut news

Newcastle United's English midfielder Sean Longstaff looks to pass the ball during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 11, 2019. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP).

And it’s fair to say Steve Bruce’s call has got plenty of people talking – so too has the news of Emil Krafth’s debut, Allan Saint-Maximin’s absence and a defensive looking bench.

Here’s what you had to say on social media...

@AdamBeckett09 – “No problem with having Sean on the bench, he looked off last week. Concerning that we only have 1 attacking option off the bench. Desperate to get Carroll & Gayle back in action. 1 injury and suddenly we’ve got no wide options.”

@Guesty22 – “That bench is massively defensive. We need Gayle/Carroll/ASM back in there ASAP.”

@LawesDisorder – “Can understand Longstaff being benched - he's coming back from a serious injury. Four sub defenders, one midfielder and one forward is inexcusable. Matty Longstaff had a great pre-season, get him on the bench instead of one of the sub centre-halfs.”

@SimplyAlmiron – “Will be interesting to see what Krafth is all about.”

@DanToon4Life – “Is atsu injured?”

@DaveNUFCWhite – “Is ASM injured? I don’t get these bench selections...”

@TheJoshuaNichol – “No @asaintmaximin today. He could've been really useful against the shaky Norwich back line.”

@TomMason19 – “Longstaff dropped? Nice 1 Bruce.”

@shawwal_96 Hilmy – “Longstaff has been benched due to not being 100% since his injury he has not looked the same. Great to see Krafth making his debut.”

@NUFCStudsUp – “Ki and Krafth getting the nod today, they'll get their first minutes of the season. I expect Muto to get some minutes as well. Let's see what they can do.”

@RoryPBull – “See what Ki brings to the team done nout since he’s came here, can string a nice pass but overall that team in centre is looking slow, should be capable of beating Norwich mind.”

@Number9NUFC – “Such negativity from 'fans' about our bench, Let's just forfeit the match and bring the team home.”