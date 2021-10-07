Nick De Marco has message for Newcastle United fans after takeover success

De Marco – who was acting for the club ahead of a scheduled, but now-redundant, takeover arbitration hearing in January – posted a photograph of himself celebrating the completion of the deal with a “black velvet” drink of champagne and Guinness.

“Black Velvet,” tweeted De Marco. “When Newcastle takeover deal done in principle. Celebrated privately with black & white cocktail. Now can do so openly. Been a long ride, but I’m so pleased for NUFC & its fans. Hope this marks start of a wonderful new era. Looking forward to a match at SJP soon!”

Winless Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League with three points from seven games. The club's next fixture is the October 17 home game against Tottenham Hotspur.