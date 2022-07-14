Newcastle United are set to face 1860 Munich in their second pre-season friendly on Friday afternoon (1:30pm kick-off) - but how will they line-up?

After beating Gateshead 5-1 in a behind closed doors match at the training ground last weekend, Newcastle are preparing for their first pre-season match in front of fans as they take on the German third-tier outfit at the 1,500 capacity Saalfelden Arena in Austria.

The match is set to be the first time summer signings Nick Pope and Sven Botman will be in action as Newcastle players as Eddie Howe ponders his team selection.

Pre-season gives managers the chance to experiment and rotate their squad. And with Newcastle having a squad of 29 players out in Austria, Howe isn’t short of options.

So will Howe decide to name a strong team or will fitness and rotation be the order of the day?

1. GK: Nick Pope This could be the first time we see the England international in Newcastle colours. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Will be keen to get some more minutes into his legs after returning from injury late last season. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. CB: Sven Botman In line to make his non-competitive debut for the club. Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA Photo Sales

4. CB: Dan Burn Pre-season represents the ideal opportunity for Eddie Howe to try out two left-footed defenders at the back. Burn was arguably Newcastle’s best defensive performer since his arrival in January. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales