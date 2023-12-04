Newcastle United's threadbare squad suffered another injury blow on Saturday.

Nick Pope is facing a spell on the sidelines following a dislocated shoulder picked up in the closing stages of the 1-0 win over Manchester United. Anthony Gordon also went off with a hip complaint late in the game which is not thought to be serious.

Pope's injury is set to hand Martin Dubravka a run of matches in the side while any more outfield injuries could prove particularly problematic for Magpies boss Eddie Howe, who has just 12 senior outfield players to choose from at the moment.

17-year-old Lewis Miley has been thrust into the starting line-up in the absence of Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock. Both midfielders are understood to be closing in on returns while Sven Botman has also made progress after more than two months out with a knee issue.

Meanwhile, Callum Wilson remains out with a hamstring injury, leaving Alexander Isak as the club's only recognised senior striker. The injury situation has not significantly hindered Newcastle's form so far this season as they head into the match against Everton at Goodison Park on the back of consecutive Premier League wins against Chelsea and Manchester United as well as a valiant 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates for each player...

1 . Anthony Gordon (hip) Anthony Gordon was withdrawn with a hip issue in the closing stages of the 1-0 win over Manchester United. Head coach Eddie Howe said 'fingers crossed it's nothing serious' while Gordon subsequently talked about returning to Everton on Thursday, suggesting his withdrawal was just a precaution. Expected return: Everton (A) - 07/12

2 . Sean Longstaff (ankle) Sean Longstaff completed the match at Bournemouth despite falling awkwardly on his ankle. He has now missed the last two matches and is unlikely to feature against Manchester United with the injury worse than initially expected. Expected return: Tottenham Hotspur (A) - 10/12

3 . Joe Willock Willock has reaggravated an achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea at the weekend. Howe described the setback as a 'massive blow' before later stating it is not a 'long-term' issue. That could see the midfielder back in action before Christmas. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12