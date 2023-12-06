Newcastle United injuries: Sven Botman, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are closing in on returns while Nick Pope is set for an extended spell out.

Newcastle United are hoping to be bolstered by some players returning from injury in the coming weeks.

The Magpies have been in a positive run of form in the Premier League having lost just one of their last 10 top-flight matches amid an injury crisis. Nick Pope is the latest player to add to the lengthy injury list after he dislocated his shoulder in the 1-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

The 31-year-old is set for an extended period on the sidelines as he is set for surgery. Pope will be the third Newcastle player to undergo surgery this season after Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy, both of whom are out until early 2024.

But there are a few players closing in on returns to the first-team picture amid a hectic festive fixture schedule. Sven Botman has returned to light training individually after over two months out with a knee injury while Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are understood to be pushing to be back involved in the coming weeks.

Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Javier Manquillo and Dan Burn are also out with Sandro Tonali currently one month into a 10-month betting ban.

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Anthony Gordon (hip) Anthony Gordon was withdrawn with a hip issue in the closing stages of the 1-0 win over Manchester United. Head coach Eddie Howe said 'fingers crossed it's nothing serious' while Gordon subsequently talked about returning to Everton on Thursday, suggesting his withdrawal was just a precaution. Expected return: Everton (A) - 07/12 Photo Sales

2 . Sean Longstaff (ankle) Sean Longstaff completed the match at Bournemouth despite falling awkwardly on his ankle. He has now missed the last three matches with the injury worse than initially expected but has since teased his return. Expected return: Tottenham Hotspur (A) - 10/12 Photo Sales

3 . Joe Willock Willock has reaggravated an achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea at the weekend. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ before later stating it is not a 'long-term' issue. That could see the midfielder back in action before Christmas. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12 Photo Sales