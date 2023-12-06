Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Anthony Gordon: Newcastle United injury list & return dates ahead of Everton
Newcastle United injuries: Sven Botman, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are closing in on returns while Nick Pope is set for an extended spell out.
Newcastle United are hoping to be bolstered by some players returning from injury in the coming weeks.
The Magpies have been in a positive run of form in the Premier League having lost just one of their last 10 top-flight matches amid an injury crisis. Nick Pope is the latest player to add to the lengthy injury list after he dislocated his shoulder in the 1-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday.
The 31-year-old is set for an extended period on the sidelines as he is set for surgery. Pope will be the third Newcastle player to undergo surgery this season after Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy, both of whom are out until early 2024.
But there are a few players closing in on returns to the first-team picture amid a hectic festive fixture schedule. Sven Botman has returned to light training individually after over two months out with a knee injury while Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are understood to be pushing to be back involved in the coming weeks.
Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Javier Manquillo and Dan Burn are also out with Sandro Tonali currently one month into a 10-month betting ban.
Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list and expected return dates...