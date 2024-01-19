2 . The "meatspin"

In February 2020, Newcastle were almost on the end of another FA Cup upset. The Magpies are prone to a giant-killing, with defeats to Cambridge United and Sheffield Wednesday during Eddie Howe’s reign. Hereford United and Stevenage also famously dumped Newcastle out of the FA Cup and Oxford expected to join that illustrious list. However, Allan Saint-Maximin spared Steve Bruce’s blushes with a stunning strike in the 116th minute to send Newcastle into the fifth round. But it was events in the away end which took most of the limelight. One travelling fan got so excited by the extra-time winner he was caught on camera performing what we can only describe as a “meatspin” or “helicopter” in celebration. The move triggered a witty response from Saint-Maximin on social media. He wrote: “That's messed up since we didn't see anything because of the cold night (hopefully). #WeWillRememberYouPenicopter”