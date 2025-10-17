Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between R. Union Saint-Gilloise and Newcastle United FC at RSC Anderlecht Stadium on October 01, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has triggered a one-year extension option at the club.

The goalkeeper’s contract was due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season but the extension will keep him tied down at St James’ Park until June 2027.

Pope has enjoyed a strong start to the season at Newcastle, keeping six clean sheets in nine appearances so far.

The 33-year-old also played a key role in helping Newcastle win the Carabao Cup and qualify for the Champions League last season.

The Magpies were in the market for a goalkeeper in the summer but were ultimately unsuccessful in securing top target James Trafford, who joined Manchester City from Burnley instead. Newcastle later secured a loan deal with Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

But Ramsdale has started just one Carabao Cup game so far this season with Pope still Newcastle’s first choice between the sticks.

Pope joined Newcastle from Burnley for £10million in 2022 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club. He formed part of the Premier League’s best defence in his first season at the club, conceding just 33 goals in 38 league games.

The 10-time England international is also the early leader for clean sheets in the league so far this season having kept five in Newcastle’s opening seven matches, ahead of the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Sky Sports confirm Nick Pope extension triggered

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, Pope has extended his contract at Newcastle until June 2027.

It is claimed Pope took up the option as part of a reward for Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League but it has not been announced by the club.

While Pope is now believed to be tied down beyond the current season, Newcastle still have 10 players whose deals are set to expire in 2026.

Fan favourites Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar are the most notable of those out of contract at the end of the season. Both have played a key role in Eddie Howe’s side but Trippier turns 36 next season while Schar will turn 35.

A decision will be made on their futures along with several others at Newcastle, with key contract talks set to commence with new sporting director Ross Wilson.

Eddie Howe praises Nick Pope

Howe believes Pope is ‘back to his very best’ at Newcastle after recovering from several injury blows over the past couple of seasons.

“When you look back at Nick's seasons, the shoulder injury was a very, very difficult moment for him because for any goalkeeper, if you injure any part of your upper limbs, it's difficult, so it took him a period of time to get back to his very best,” Howe said. “But I think we're seeing that now.

“I think he's been very, very good, made a number of great saves for us. His form has been crucial and will always be crucial because your goalkeeper gives the whole team confidence if he's performing in a really positive way, so congratulations for how he's started the season.

“The tests the goalkeepers are under now with set-plays, with all the data that the other clubs have is extreme, but he's standing up very well to that.”