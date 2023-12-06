'No doubt' - Fresh Newcastle United surgery blow confirmed as 'rough' return date set

Nick Pope is set for surgery following a dislocated shoulder picked up during Newcastle United's 1-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

The 31-year-old is set for an extended spell on the sidelines but Eddie Howe is hopeful of seeing the goalkeeper back in action before the end of the 2023-24 season. The goalkeeper adds to The Magpies' already lengthy injury list.

Explaining the injury, Howe said: "He's had a couple of appointments visiting specialists. I'm awaiting final news on what will happen.

"We anticipate he will be operated on, there is no doubt he needs an operation. The period of [recovery for] that will be roughly four months."

Four months out will sideline Pope until April 2024. Martin Dubravka is set to step-up into the side in Pope's absence.

"We really believe in Martin," Howe admitted. "I've always had that high opinion of him. We brought in Nick for the competition."

Pope suffered a serious injury blow to the same shoulder during his time at Burnley which sidelined him for an extended period. But Howe claims it is not a repeat injury.

"Same shoulder different part of the shoulder," Howe added. "The old injury is fine. There was no reason for that happening, it's just an unfortunate set of circumstances leading to that happening."

Howe is also hoping to welcome some players back from injury in the coming matches with Sean Longstaff, Sven Botman and Joe Willock understood to be close to returning.

"We hope so," Howe added. "Difficult to give a definitive answer on that. No one is training with the group at the moment but some are very close."

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Anthony Gordon (hip) Anthony Gordon was withdrawn with a hip issue in the closing stages of the 1-0 win over Manchester United. Head coach Eddie Howe said 'fingers crossed it's nothing serious' while Gordon subsequently talked about returning to Everton on Thursday, suggesting his withdrawal was just a precaution. Expected return: Everton (A) - 07/12

2 . Sean Longstaff (ankle) Sean Longstaff completed the match at Bournemouth despite falling awkwardly on his ankle. He has now missed the last three matches with the injury worse than initially expected but has since teased his return. Expected return: Tottenham Hotspur (A) - 10/12

3 . Joe Willock Willock has reaggravated an achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea at the weekend. Howe described the setback as a 'massive blow' before later stating it is not a 'long-term' issue. That could see the midfielder back in action before Christmas. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12