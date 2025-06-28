Eagle-eyed fans spotted a potential James Trafford transfer tease - courtesy of 'agent' Nick Pope | Getty Images

Eagle-eyed Newcastle United fans have spotted a potentially major James Trafford transfer hint - courtesy of current goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Trafford has been linked with a move to St James’ Park throughout the summer, with interest in his services going back almost a year. Last summer, Trafford was on the verge of joining Newcastle having agreed personal terms with the Magpies, only for a deal to be pulled at the last minute.

Financial restrictions caused by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules meant that a move for the Burnley man last year was not financially feasible. This summer, though, those restrictions have been eased and the Magpies are in a much better place to go again for his signature.

An initial bid, worth a reported £25m, was rejected by the Clarets, but that may not deter the Magpies from submitting another bid. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes that the 22-year-old will end the summer as a Magpies player, posting on X: James Trafford has fully agreed personal terms with Newcastle and talks between clubs keep advancing. No agreement yet on fee with Burnley but expectation remains to get it done in the next days. #NUFC confident as reported.’

However, Burnley will continue to play hardball in negotiations and will be very reluctant to see one of their key players leave ahead of their return to the Premier League. Trafford, behind a rock solid defence coached by Scott Parker, conceded just 16 league goals all season as the Clarets secured automatic promotion behind Leeds United.

‘Agent’ Nick Pope Instagram comment

If Newcastle United find it difficult to break Burnley’s resistance, could Nick Pope be the key in negotiations? Pope, who also impressed at Turf Moor before being picked up by Newcastle United, may have added competition in the goalkeeping department if Trafford joins this summer, but that doesn’t seem to have the 33-year-old concerned.

Eagle-eyed Newcastle United fans spotted a message from Pope on Trafford’s latest Instagram post that could hint a move to Tyneside is on the cards. Replying to a video Trafford posted of him saving a penalty in the 2023 Euro U21 final, Pope commented: ‘See you soon s-------’

Despite missing a large chunk of last season through injury, and seeing Martin Dubravka impress in his absence, Pope was returned to Eddie Howe’s starting side for the season run-in. The former Burnley man also played at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final, pulling off a very good save to deny Curtis Jones at a crucial point in that clash.

If Trafford does move to the north east before the window closes at 7pm on Monday 1 September, then he will reportedly compete with Pope for a starting spot, rather than outright replace him as number one. That could open the door for Dubravka to leave the club, however.

The Slovakian international was wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia during the winter window, but his increased importance to the first-team at that point in time whilst Pope was out injured meant that a move was not sanctioned.