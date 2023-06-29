Nick Pope, Joe Willock & Jamaal Lascelles: Newcastle United injuries ahead of pre-season return
Newcastle United players are currently enjoying some time off ahead of the return to pre-season training next month.
After a busy 2022-23 season, the club are preparing for Champions Leaguefootball in the upcoming campaign and have a busy pre-season schedule planned. Away matches against Gateshead and Rangers will be followed by Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion as part of the Premier League Summer Series in America.
Newcastle are also set to confirm friendly matches at St James’ Park with a mini-tournament understood to be in the works.
Pre-season will also give several players the chance to return from various injuries that kept them out last season. Here is Newcastle United’s injury list ahead of the pre-season return...
Joe Willock - hamstring
Willock missed the last two matches of the season with a hamstring injury but has been working on his recovery in Spain this month.
Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)
Nick Pope - hand
Pope missed the final match of the season after undergoing surgery on his hand. He is expected to return for pre-season as planned.
Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)
Matt Ritchie - knee
Matt Ritchie’s stay at Newcastle has been extended as he recovers from a knee injury that ended his season early.
Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)
Javier Manquillo - knock
Manquillo missed the end of the season with a knock. Is expected to leave this summer.
Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)
Emil Krafth - knee
Missed the majority of last season with an ACL injury. Has been back on the grass and is set to be back in action next month.
Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)
Jamal Lewis - knee
Suffered a knee injury while on international duty with Northern Ireland. Is another player who could potentially leave the club this summer.
Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)
Jamaal Lascelles - calf
Pope missed the final match of the season after undergoing surgery on his hand. He is expected to return for pre-season as planned.
Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)
Ryan Fraser - unavailable
Not injured but made to train with the Under-21s for the second half of the season and is set to leave this summer. Won’t be available for pre-season.
Expected return date: n/a