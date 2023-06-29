After a busy 2022-23 season, the club are preparing for Champions Leaguefootball in the upcoming campaign and have a busy pre-season schedule planned. Away matches against Gateshead and Rangers will be followed by Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion as part of the Premier League Summer Series in America.

Newcastle are also set to confirm friendly matches at St James’ Park with a mini-tournament understood to be in the works.

Pre-season will also give several players the chance to return from various injuries that kept them out last season. Here is Newcastle United’s injury list ahead of the pre-season return...

Joe Willock - hamstring

Willock missed the last two matches of the season with a hamstring injury but has been working on his recovery in Spain this month.

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Joe Willock was withdrawn during Newcastle's win over Brighton.

Nick Pope - hand

Pope missed the final match of the season after undergoing surgery on his hand. He is expected to return for pre-season as planned.

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope. (Pic: Getty Images)

Matt Ritchie - knee

Matt Ritchie’s stay at Newcastle has been extended as he recovers from a knee injury that ended his season early.

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Eddie Howe has taken up the option on Matt Ritchie's contract to keep him at St James' Park until the summer of 2024. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Javier Manquillo - knock

Manquillo missed the end of the season with a knock. Is expected to leave this summer.

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Right-back Javier Manquillo is expected to leave Newcastle United summer after a season on the fringes of Eddie Howe's side. The 29-year-old is under contract for another seaosn.

Emil Krafth - knee

Missed the majority of last season with an ACL injury. Has been back on the grass and is set to be back in action next month.

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Jamal Lewis - knee

Suffered a knee injury while on international duty with Northern Ireland. Is another player who could potentially leave the club this summer.

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis.

Jamaal Lascelles - calf

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles leads the team out at Hillsborough last season.

Ryan Fraser - unavailable

Not injured but made to train with the Under-21s for the second half of the season and is set to leave this summer. Won’t be available for pre-season.