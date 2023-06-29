News you can trust since 1849
Nick Pope, Joe Willock & Jamaal Lascelles: Newcastle United injuries ahead of pre-season return

Newcastle United players are currently enjoying some time off ahead of the return to pre-season training next month.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:02 BST

After a busy 2022-23 season, the club are preparing for Champions Leaguefootball in the upcoming campaign and have a busy pre-season schedule planned. Away matches against Gateshead and Rangers will be followed by Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion as part of the Premier League Summer Series in America.

Newcastle are also set to confirm friendly matches at St James’ Park with a mini-tournament understood to be in the works.

Pre-season will also give several players the chance to return from various injuries that kept them out last season. Here is Newcastle United’s injury list ahead of the pre-season return...

Joe Willock - hamstring

Willock missed the last two matches of the season with a hamstring injury but has been working on his recovery in Spain this month.

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Joe Willock was withdrawn during Newcastle's win over Brighton.Joe Willock was withdrawn during Newcastle's win over Brighton.
Joe Willock was withdrawn during Newcastle's win over Brighton.

Nick Pope - hand

Pope missed the final match of the season after undergoing surgery on his hand. He is expected to return for pre-season as planned.

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope. (Pic: Getty Images)Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope. (Pic: Getty Images)
Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope. (Pic: Getty Images)

Matt Ritchie - knee

Matt Ritchie’s stay at Newcastle has been extended as he recovers from a knee injury that ended his season early.

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Eddie Howe has taken up the option on Matt Ritchie's contract to keep him at St James' Park until the summer of 2024. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesEddie Howe has taken up the option on Matt Ritchie's contract to keep him at St James' Park until the summer of 2024. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Eddie Howe has taken up the option on Matt Ritchie's contract to keep him at St James' Park until the summer of 2024. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Javier Manquillo - knock

Manquillo missed the end of the season with a knock. Is expected to leave this summer.

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Right-back Javier Manquillo is expected to leave Newcastle United summer after a season on the fringes of Eddie Howe's side. The 29-year-old is under contract for another seaosn.Right-back Javier Manquillo is expected to leave Newcastle United summer after a season on the fringes of Eddie Howe's side. The 29-year-old is under contract for another seaosn.
Right-back Javier Manquillo is expected to leave Newcastle United summer after a season on the fringes of Eddie Howe's side. The 29-year-old is under contract for another seaosn.

Emil Krafth - knee

Missed the majority of last season with an ACL injury. Has been back on the grass and is set to be back in action next month.

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Jamal Lewis - knee

Suffered a knee injury while on international duty with Northern Ireland. Is another player who could potentially leave the club this summer.

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis.Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis.
Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis.

Jamaal Lascelles - calf

Expected return date: 15/07 - Gateshead (A)

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles leads the team out at Hillsborough last season.Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles leads the team out at Hillsborough last season.
Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles leads the team out at Hillsborough last season.

Ryan Fraser - unavailable

Not injured but made to train with the Under-21s for the second half of the season and is set to leave this summer. Won’t be available for pre-season.

Expected return date: n/a

