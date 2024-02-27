Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is back in light training following a dislocated shoulder injury.

The 31-year-old is still 'a number of weeks away' from returning for Newcastle after suffering the injury during the 1-0 defeat over Manchester United in early December. Since Pope's injury, Newcastle have dropped from fifth to ninth in the Premier League table and conceded 34 goals while also exiting the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pope required surgery on his shoulder but has since returned to the gym and has been back out on the grass for 'very, very gentle' sessions, according to head coach Eddie Howe. It is hoped Pope will be back involved for Newcastle's end-of-season run-in.

But any talk of a return in the near future was played down by Howe in his press conference ahead of the trip to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off).

"No immediate update, he’s not on the verge of returning," Howe said. "He’s still working his way back, he’s still very much gym based although I think he has done a couple of hand sessions outside but very, very gentle at this stage so I still think he’s a number of weeks away."

Martin Dubravka has stepped into the side in Pope's absence though Loris Karius was used during the 4-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday due to Dubravka feeling ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad