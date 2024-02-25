Newcastle United have been handed a few welcome fitness boosts over the past week but the injury list remains long.

Joe Willock and Alexander Isak returned from injury in the 4-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday evening. But the game saw goalkeeper Martin Dubravka drop out of the side due to illness and Tino Livramento pick up a knock.

Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes also went down in discomfort during the match but no issues were reported regarding the key Magpies duo.

Third-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius came into with Dubravka unavailable and Nick Pope still recovering from a dislocated shoulder. Pope has required surgery but is in the latter stages of his recovery while Dubravka will be assessed further ahead of the trip to Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off).

Newcastle are expected to welcome Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson back to training soon after lengthy injury absences. Targett has been out since November with a hamstring issue that required surgery while Anderson hasn't been seen since late October due to a stress fracture in his back.

After the trip to Blackburn, Newcastle will be looking to pick up a first win at St James' Park in 2024 when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Here is Newcastle United's updated injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Tino Livramento (knock) Eddie Howe confirmed the right-back picked up a knock during the defeat at Arsenal but was able to play-on through the issue before being taken off in the closing stages. Expected return: Blackburn Rovers (A) - 27/02

2 . Martin Dubravka (illness) Misses the Arsenal game due to illness. Expected return: Wolves (H) - 02/03

3 . Matt Targett (hamstring) Matt Targett has been on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Newcastle's 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United. The left-back had surgery on his hamstring in November and given a three month recovery time. Howe has since confirmed Targett is back on the grass and expected to return to training later this month. Expected return: Wolves (H) - 02/03