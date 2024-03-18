Newcastle United key player ruled out for five months after injury 'setback'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is set for at least another month on the sidelines with his shoulder injury.

The 31-year-old has been out since the start of December after dislocating his shoulder during a 1-0 win over Manchester United and requiring surgery. Pope has missed The Magpies' last 20 matches in all competitions.

Martin Dubravka has been brought into the side in Pope's absence but Newcastle's form has dipped and the side have dropped to 10th in the Premier League table heading into the final two months of the campaign.

Pope was given a four-month recovery time following his injury with an early April return expected. But now the goalkeeper looks set to be approaching five months on the sidelines by the time he returns.

"April is his target, but I think that will be more towards the end of April than the beginning," head coach Eddie Howe said on Pope's recovery. "He’s making good, solid progress. He’s out on the grass but not necessarily diving.

"That will be a big test for his shoulder and it’s the next stage. Then, of course, he will have to get his sharpness back. He’s entering into the final furlong in terms of his comeback but he’s still got a lot of hurdles to go through."

Newcastle will be into their final run of matches of the 2023-24 campaign once Pope is back available. The Magpies face Manchester United at Old Trafford on April 20 before hosting Sheffield United at St James' Park on April 27.