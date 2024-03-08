Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is facing another month on the sidelines after being ruled out since December with a dislocated shoulder.

The England international required surgery on his shoulder and has recently returned to light training. It had been claimed that Pope could be back involved in time for Newcastle's match against West Ham United on March 30, but head coach Eddie Howe expects the 31-year-old to be sidelined until April.

"It’s more likely to be next month, I don’t think we’ll see him this month," Howe admitted. "He’s working his way back well from his injury but we have to be careful with him.

"It’s important for a goalkeeper to be 100% fit, especially with shoulder issues. So yeah, I think next month."

Pope has been a key player for Newcastle since his £10million arrival from Burnley in June 2022. In his first season, Newcastle boasted the joint-best defence in the Premier League.

While Newcastle's defensive resolve continued into the opening months of the 2023-24 campaign, the side has struggled to keep goals out during Pope's absence from the starting line-up in recent months.

Martin Dubravka has come into the side in Pope's place and is set to remain between the sticks for the upcoming matches against Chelsea, Manchester City and West Ham United.

The Slovakian has impressed in recent weeks for Newcastle having made a number of strong saves before stopping two penalties in the FA Cup shootout win at Blackburn and then keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

It leaves Howe with an important decision to make once Pope returns to full fitness.

1 . Matt Targett (hamstring) Matt Targett has been on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Newcastle's 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United. The left-back had surgery on his hamstring in November and has since returned to full training. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 11/03

2 . Lewis Hall - ineligible Lewis Hall is ineligible to feature against his parent club Chelsea on Monday. Expected return: Manchester City (A) - 16/03

3 . Kieran Trippier (calf) Trippier was forced off during the 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday with a calf injury. Following a scan result, Trippier has been ruled out for a few weeks. Expected return: West Ham (H) - 30/03