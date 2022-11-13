The 24-year-old will join up with the Brazil squad later this week ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after helping Newcastle sign off with a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Saturday evening. Following the win, Guimaraes took a photo of the St James’s Park pitch and posted it on Instagram along with the caption: “I’ll miss my second home. See you!”

The match itself saw Joe Willock score the only goal of the game to secure a fifth successive league win for The Magpies as they head into the break sitting third in the Premier League table.

On the match, Guimaraes posted on Instagram: “Very good team spirit! Very proud of the boys! Let’s keep going! See you after the World Cup! Love it.”

Nick Pope, who is heading to the World Cup with England, responded to the Brazilian with the message: “Miss you already big dog.”