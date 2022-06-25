Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka are set to compete for the starting goalkeeper position at Newcastle United this coming season – but who comes out on top when it comes to the stats?

Pope recently arrived at Newcastle from Burnley for £10million and is expected to provide direct competition for Dubravka, who has been the number one choice at St James’s Park since 2018.

We’ve looked at the stats and will compare the two goalkeepers. But as Pope has played 141 Premier League games to Dubravka’s 127, we will be using stats as a per-game average in an attempt to balance out Pope’s 14 game advantage.

While it can be debated which player is the superior goalkeeper, statistics are not quite as subjective.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe faces a potential selection dilemma between the sticks next season, but which player will get the nod?

1. Clean sheets: Pope Like strikers are judged on goals, goalkeepers are judged on clean sheets. And in that department, Pope is among the best. The England international averages one clean sheet every three matches. In comparison, Dubravka averages a clean sheet every 3.4 matches. Photo Sales

2. Fewest goals conceded: Pope Pope averages 1.2 goals conceded per game while Dubravka averages 1.35. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Saves: Pope Pope averages 3.33 saves per match compared to Dubravka’s 2.98. The England international’s save success is also slightly higher at 73.51% compared to 68.91%. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

4. Discipline: Dubravka Dubravka boasts a significantly better disciplinary record than Pope in the Premier League. The Slovakian has been booked twice for time-wasting but has never committed a foul or conceded a penalty. Meanwhile, Pope has been booked on six occasions and conceded three penalties following a foul. Photo Sales