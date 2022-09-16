The England international’s fine diving save to deny Adam Lallana in the goalless draw at Brighton & Hove Albion last month has been named the first ever winner of the save of the month award for the English top flight.

It’s a monthly award double for Newcastle as well with Allan Saint-Maximin claiming the goal of the month award for his strike at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Pope was also nominated for the player of the month award but was beaten by Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After winning save of the month, Pope said: “It's not something you quite expect and it's nice to be the first winner of the award.

"Before the cross comes in you're thinking 'can I come out and affect the cross, come out and punch it, catch it and make that split-second decision?’

"I saw him flying in, thinking he was favourite to win the header, so luckily enough I hit the ground and managed to turn it around the post.”

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Nick Pope of Newcastle United makes a save during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Pope also won Newcastle United’s FUN88 club player of the month for August with the 30-year-old has made a big impact since his £10million summer arrival from Burnley.