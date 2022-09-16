Nick Pope wins ‘unexpected’ inaugural Premier League award as Newcastle United claim double
Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has won the Premier League save of the month award for August.
The England international’s fine diving save to deny Adam Lallana in the goalless draw at Brighton & Hove Albion last month has been named the first ever winner of the save of the month award for the English top flight.
It’s a monthly award double for Newcastle as well with Allan Saint-Maximin claiming the goal of the month award for his strike at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Pope was also nominated for the player of the month award but was beaten by Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.
After winning save of the month, Pope said: “It's not something you quite expect and it's nice to be the first winner of the award.
"Before the cross comes in you're thinking 'can I come out and affect the cross, come out and punch it, catch it and make that split-second decision?’
"I saw him flying in, thinking he was favourite to win the header, so luckily enough I hit the ground and managed to turn it around the post.”
Pope also won Newcastle United’s FUN88 club player of the month for August with the 30-year-old has made a big impact since his £10million summer arrival from Burnley.
In his opening six Premier League matches for The Magpies, Pope has kept three clean sheets while also making a number of impressive saves in the process, the highlight of which being the now award-winning stop at The Amex Stadium.