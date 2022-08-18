Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newcastle goalkeeper has kept back-to-back clean sheets in his opening two Premier League outings for the club while also becoming a surprise viral sensation on social media last week.

Pope’s record since joining United from Burnley has been impressive. In addition to his clean sheets against Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, the 30-year-old also didn’t concede in the friendly outings against 1860 Munich, Mainz 05, Burnley and Atalanta – taking his overall clean sheet record to six in seven matches.

The only two goals he’s conceded as a Newcastle player so far came in the first half of the friendly defeat at Benfica last month.

But that record is almost certain to be tested against league leaders Manchester City this Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). City scored nine goals without reply in their two meetings with Newcastle last season and have already found the net six times in two games so far this season.

Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe's sides are the only two in the Premier League not to concede a league goal so far this season.

And Pope is focusing on the positives having helped Newcastle pick up four points from their opening two games for the first time since the start of the 2011-12 season.

"It's all I could have asked for,” Pope said when asked about his start at Newcastle. "Getting clean sheets makes the difference so I am over the moon with it all.

Nick Pope of Newcastle United makes a save during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"Everybody is playing their part though. And we are a proper team you know, we do need every single player to play their part.

"Everybody knows their role here and everybody is willing to fight for the cause. Everybody is pulling in the same direction – that's a great characteristic to have."

Newcastle opened the season with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at St James's Park. They have lost just once at home in the league (to Liverpool) since being beaten 4-0 by Man City last December.

But the confidence and momentum behind the club is in a much better place heading into Sunday's match.

"In that first game against Forest what was spoken about at half-time was that no two halves of football are the same,” he added. "It's important to keep up that momentum up and build on it now.

"It is about momentum now and carrying things forward. It is a great start but it's still early and now it's important to carry it forward."

Pope also believes the Newcastle fans will have a huge part to play once again this season.

"It was a joy to have the fans on my side,” admitted the England international. "I know how hard it is the other way, I've been here with Burnley.

"The fans really carried us through in the last home game with Forest. There were some difficult moments in the second half and it really got us going.