Newcastle United v Wolves: Nick Woltemade could make his debut for Newcastle United when they face Wolves today - but Yoane Wissa will definitely miss out.

Newcastle United go in search of their first win of the season when they host Wolves on Saturday. Eddie Howe’s side will be hopeful of securing all three points against the division’s basement side, but have been delivered a major double blow on the eve of the game when Howe revealed that both Jacob Ramsey and new signing Yoane Wissa would miss out through injury.

Ramsey will be absent because of an ankle injury he picked up last time out against Leeds and may miss up to a month of action. Wissa, meanwhile, was injured during international duty and won’t make his debut at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Anthony Gordon remains suspended and will also miss out. Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for today’s clash against Wolves:

Newcastle United predicted XI v Wolves

GK - Nick Pope

There will be a clamour for Aaron Ramsdale to feature soon, but Pope has kept two clean sheets from three games so far this season and will be hard to dislodge.

RB - Tino Livramento

Livramento impressed on the international stage this week and could finally return to his natural position at right-back when Newcastle United face Wolves.

CB - Fabian Schar

Schar will be hard to dislodge in the back four. He scored against Wolves at Molineux last season - although that goal did have its fair share of luck about it following a wicked deflection.

CB - Dan Burn

Burn’s form so far this season is deservedly keeping him in the starting XI ahead of Sven Botman. Whilst the Dutchman did play last weekend, Burn will likely retain his spot if Howe shifts to a back four as expected.

LB - Lewis Hall

It’s not surprising to see Newcastle United exercise caution with Hall and his return to fitness. However, without international football, he has had a full break to recuperate further and it would be a surprise if he wasn’t included in the starting XI.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes will be desperate to lead his side to victory for the first time this season today. The clash with Wolves comes five days before the Brazilian will captain the Magpies in the Champions League for the first time.

CM - Sandro Tonali

Assuming Howe opts for his tried and tested 4-3-3 formation, then Tonali will anchor a midfield three.

CM - Joelinton

Ramsey’s injury may force Howe to pick the Brazilian despite his recent injury concerns.

RW - Anthony Elanga

Elanga had to settle for a place on the bench at Elland Road but may get another chance to start against Wolves. He will be desperate to open his account for his new club.

ST - Nick Woltemade

Wissa’s injury means that Woltemade will make his debut at the very first possible opportunity. The sold-out St James’ Park will be desperate to see the German in action.

LW - Harvey Barnes

Barnes is yet to really impress this season and with Gordon eligible for selection against Barcelona, he will be desperate to stake his claim for a starting spot in that match with a good performance.