Newcastle United £65million record signing Nick Woltemade is now set to join up with the German national team.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade was delayed from joining up with the Germany national team this week due to a ‘flu infection’.

A statement released by the German football association confirmed Woltemade would not be joining up with the squad on Monday after being called up to represent his country in the World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement was released the day after Woltemade scored for Newcastle in a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest to make it four goals in five starts for his new club.

But a statement released by DFB on Monday read: “National team player Nick Woltemade will not be joining the German national team this Monday. The striker for English Premier League club Newcastle United, who scored his third goal for Newcastle in Sunday's 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest, will not travel to the national team's headquarters at DFB partner Adidas in Herzogenaurach due to a flu infection.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Nick Woltemade official update

While Woltemade did not join up with the Germany squad on Monday an update issued on Tuesday suggested the striker would be joining up with the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it remains unclear whether he will train and be involved in the upcoming matches for Germany, as the statement read: “Nick Woltemade is expected to arrive at the German national team’s headquarters in Herzogenaurach late Tuesday evening.

“The striker from English Premier League club Newcastle United, who has made four senior appearances so far, was initially unable to travel to the German national team on Monday due to a flu infection.

“It remains to be seen when Woltemade will be able to return to team training.”

While Woltemade is a doubt for Germany, Newcastle will be hoping the forward makes a full recovery in time for the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on October 18. The 23-year-old has been tasked with leading the line for Newcastle in the absence of the injured Yoane Wissa and has so far stood up to the challenge with four goals to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wissa is yet to make his debut for Newcastle following a knee injury picked up on international duty with DR Congo. While there is uncertainty surrounding the injury, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has suggested the former Brentford forward could make a return before the November international break.

Eddie Howe on Nick Woltemade at NUFC

While the German media have been critical of Newcastle and, in turn, Woltemade for the transfer fee paid to VfB Stuttgart for the striker, he has surpassed expectations.

Woltemade has scored three Premier League goals in four matches for Newcastle. Despite missing the opening three matches of the league season, no summer signing has scored more Premier League goals than the German so far.

Reflecting on Woltemade’s impact, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “We expected a lot from him when we signed him. We believe in him. We believe that he can make the transition from another league to this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But in saying that, it's still so difficult to do, with no training, to be thrust straight in. Hardly knew his teammates' names, and then he's playing.

“And then you're judged instantly on whether you're going to be a success or failure. That's tough. He's made such a positive impression around the training ground, with his interactions with staff and with players.

“Then he's delivered on the pitch. So I think under big pressure, he's done very, very well. And I think [against Nottingham Forest] was arguably his best game. Not so much first half, but second half, I thought he was all action.

“He was where he needed to be. He was getting chances to score. And of course, he scored the penalty. So really pleased for him.”