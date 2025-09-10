Newcastle United v Wolves: The Premier League returns this weekend when Eddie Howe and Vitor Pereira’s sides square-off at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United return to action this weekend when they host Wolves in the Premier League. Two draws and a defeat heading into the international break mean they remain winless and sit 17th in the table.

Their opponents, meanwhile, have lost three-straight league games and sit rooted to the bottom of the table. Saturday’s game, though, comes free of any distractions that has impacted their start to the season with Eddie Howe knowing the squad he will have at his disposal for the first part of what could be a very busy season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sold-out St James’ Park will be desperate to see their side in action on Tyneside again on Saturday and will be hopeful of seeing a couple of new faces in action for the first time. Premier League registration rules blocked Nick Woltemade from featuring at Elland Road before the international break, whilst Yoane Wissa was still contracted to Brentford at the time that clash was brought to an end.

Both players could make their full debuts this weekend and following Alexander Isak’s departure, and Anthony Gordon’s red card, there is a glaring hole in Howe’s front three for one of them to make their own.

Newcastle United post training ground update

Both Wissa and Woltemade have been away with their nations during the international break, with the former netting twice for DR Congo in games against South Sudan and Senegal. Woltemade, meanwhile, endured a difficult time away with Germany as the four-time World Cup winners limped to a win over Northern Ireland after being beaten 2-0 by Slovakia.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Despite having not featured for Brentford at all in August and travelling further over the last few weeks than Woltemade, it is expected that Wissa will be picked by Howe to lead the line on Saturday. Wissa’s Premier League experience may just give him the edge over the untested Woltemade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, pictures and videos posted by Newcastle United on social media have detailed Woltemade’s first few days training as a Magpies player - and have got supporters very excited about the prospect of seeing the club’s new record purchase in action.

Woltemade comes to Tyneside as an unknown quantity with very little top-flight football behind him. However, his potential is massive and there seems to be no better place for him to develop those talents than in the north east and working under Howe and his coaching staff.

Although supporters may have to be a little more patient before seeing Woltemade in full flow in the black and white, games are set to come thick and fast over the next few weeks and it’s certain that the 23-year-old will get his fair share of game time and opportunity to start matches in the coming weeks and months.

Having both Woltemade and Wissa available for selection this weekend is a huge boost for Howe who had to set his teams up to play without a recognised striker before August came to a close. Hopefully goals will now start to flow and Newcastle United can really begin to attack the campaign on all fronts.