Reported Newcastle United target Nico Williams has already spoken about his future amid talk of a move away from Spain.

Spain star Nico Williams has already sent a clear message over his future as he continues to dazzle at Euro 2024. The 21-year-old put on one of the best individual performances of the Euros so far to help La Roja defeat Italy in their second group stage game, with the Iberian side securing top spot in their group with a game to spare.

Luis de la Fuente’s men have one of the most youthful squads in the competition, but along with Germany, they are the best-looking team in the competition so far. In such teams, players are always going to attract attention, with international tournaments regularly sparking interest in players, and Williams looks to be one of those players this time around

Williams currently plays alongside brother Iñaki at Athletic Club, who secured qualification for the Europa League in the season just gone, finishing fifth. The winger is reportedly a long-term target of Newcastle United’s, while other teams are also said to be circling.

It’s reported that Williams has a £58million release clause, but it’s worth remembering that Athletic Club’s Basque-only policy means they can regularly pay high wages and increase release clauses at the drop of a hat, something they may well look to do with Williams given how hard it will be to replace such a talent.

The winger signed a new deal as recently as December, and he was asked about his future during these Euros, and he gave a pretty stern response.“I’m very happy at Athletic,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “It’s a club that has given me everything, that has supported me 100 per cent. I am very happy in Bilbao and that is all I have to say. I am quite certain, as I have told you, Athletic is my home. I am very happy, and what I want to do is concentrate on the Euros 100 per cent, and everything else, I don’t know what will happen.

“I have to concentrate on one thing. I don’t like things that are not relevant in the moment. I have told my agent that I don’t want to know anything until the Euros finish. I am 100 per cent concentrated.” Asked about the new contract he recently signed, Williams added: “Ultimately, I am very comfortable in Bilbao, they knew that I wanted to continue there. Both sides know it and I was very happy and decided to renew with the team of my dreams.”

Meanwhile, Athletic Club president Jon Uriarte has made it clear transfer speculation will not be discussed. He told the same outlet: “We’re not here to talk about rumors. Nico is happy in Bilbao and at Athletic, as he has mentioned before. We’re pleased with Nico.” Asked if another new contract could be agreed to raise the winger’s release clause, he added: “We would love to share more information about club operations, but we usually don’t disclose details until everything is finalized.”