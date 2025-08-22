Newcastle United are pushing to sign a striker in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After attempts to sign a striker all summer have so far yielded no results, Newcastle are exploring other targets and keeping their options open as time runs out in the window.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa has been targeted since midway through the transfer window and wants to join Newcastle. But The Magpies have been unable to reach an agreement with The Bees over a transfer fee, seeing a proposal worth up to £40million rejected during the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wissa has since returned to first-team training at Brentford, denting Newcastle’s hopes of signing the 28-year-old.

While top scorer Alexander Isak’s refusal to play for Newcastle has exacerbated the situation, Newcastle’s focus all summer has been to sign a replacement for the departed Callum Wilson.

“I think it's been my wish to get a striker and we needed to replace Callum [Wilson] most,” Howe added.

“I can't say that enough. It's not like we're looking at any other area. We've been looking to recruit a striker to replace Callum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Callum's a big miss, not just his playing ability, but his personality. So that's what we're looking to do.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United make fresh striker move

After missing out on several key targets this summer, Newcastle are eyeing Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jorgen Strand Larsen as a potential Wilson replacement.

Sources in the West Midlands claim Newcastle have not made direct contact with Wolves but are interested in the striker and have held talks with intermediaries over the possibility of striking a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old joined Wolves on an initial loan deal from Celta Vigo which was later made permanent for £23million in the summer after he scored 14 Premier League goals last season.

Now Wolves would look to more than double their money, valuing the player in excess of £50million.

Like Newcastle, Wolves are also short of striking options and would not let their key attacking player leave with such a short amount of time remaining in the transfer window.

It’s one to keep an eye on but Wolves are not currently willing sellers, which is why a formal approach is yet to be made. And alternatives are being looked at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabrizio Romano highlights Newcastle United interest in Chelsea striker

One striker who is available to Newcastle this summer is Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson. After The Blues beat United to the signatures of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro earlier this summer, Jackson has been deemed surplus to requirements and is available to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Newcastle have a good relationship with Chelsea compared to most of the other so-called ‘big six’ clubs, having previously agreed a loan with an obligation to buy move for Lewis Hall. Chelsea, like Newcastle, will be competing in the Champions League this coming season.

But it’s clear Jackson would not be Newcastle’s first choice, even at this stage of the transfer window.

The Senegal international has scored 30 goals in 81 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Villarreal two years ago. He scored 13 in all competitions last season but missed the end of the Premier League season and the start of the current season due to a red card suspension picked up against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Newcastle are still one of several clubs interested in the 24-year-old, but they face Premier League competition for his signature.

“For Nicholas Jackson, there are several clubs calling in the recent hours,” Romano said via YouTube. “Among these clubs, we have to consider for sure Aston Villa.

“Aston Villa have been trying in the recent days to push, they've made contact with all parties involved in the recent hours.

“Newcastle are still there. Newcastle are still interested in Nicholas Jackson, and that's going to be an important story to follow, of course, for the strikers' topic. And Newcastle remains one of the main ones for these final days of the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, Aston Villa, Newcastle, but we have to add also the strong interest coming from Bayern [Munich], because also Bayern are closely monitoring the situation of Nicholas Jackson.

“Also, Bayern made some calls a few weeks ago, and Bayern remain attentive to the situation of Nicholas Jackson. So, Bayern are interested, Aston Villa are interested, Newcastle are interested, all these clubs are attentive.”