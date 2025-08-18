Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson this summer transfer window.

Newcastle are pushing to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who left the club as a free agent earlier in the summer.

Personal terms won’t be an issue and Brentford’s signing of Dango Ouattara from AFC Bournemouth is expected to give the green light for Wissa to leave. But the transfer is yet to be agreed with Brentford despite Wissa missing the 3-0 opening weekend defeat to Nottingham Forest amid the speculation.

With uncertainty over the future of striker Alexander Isak, Newcastle are also pushing to sign another forward before the September 1 deadline as a replacement for the Swede. Isak has been on strike at Newcastle, missing all of the pre-season matches before being absent for the Premier League opener at Aston Villa on Saturday in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

Newcastle United need a striker

The 0-0 draw at Villa Park only emphasised Newcastle’s need for a striker addition. But other than Wissa, not much is forthcoming at the moment.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Ramos is liked by The Magpies but the player himself has ruled out a potential move. Newcastle have also missed out on top attacking targets this summer in Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, who have joined Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United respectively after Eddie Howe’s side had submitted official transfer bids.

Further down Newcastle’s striker shopping list is Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, who missed the goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday due to a red card suspension picked up in the 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park at the end of last season.

That match ended up being enough to secure Champions League qualification for The Magpies as they lost their final two games of the campaign but were still able to finish in the top five on goal difference.

Fabrizio Romano provides Nicolas Jackson transfer update

Despite Newcastle’s reported interest in Jackson, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed an official bid is yet to be made, and Serie A side AC Milan are now considering a move in the final weeks of the window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Keep an eye still on Nicolas Jackson because Jackson is expected to leave Chelsea.

“The decision is okay on both player and club side, so still looking for opportunities. There was some interest from Newcastle, but still no bid. Still some interest from Premier League clubs in active conversations for Jackson.

“Keep an eye also on Italy as a possibility for Nicholas Jackson. I told you that in July was in the list of AC Milan already at the beginning of July. [He] remains a player appreciated by someone at AC Milan.

“Milan will never pay 80 or 90 million euros [£69million to £77.6million] for Jackson.

“So many clubs interested but still no decision made, and so Milan are aware of the situation.

“Jackson in general remains a case to watch for Premier League clubs, Milan only if the conditions from Chelsea change because they will not pay 80 million euros for Nicholas Jackson.”