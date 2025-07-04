As Newcastle United progress on a deal to sign Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, one other linked winger is set to move to Italy.

After seeing an initial bid for Elanga rejected by Forest, the Magpies have submitted an improved offer for the Swedish international. That offer is reportedly worth around £55m and is being considered by Forest.

Elanga has throughout this summer been Newcastle’s top target to strengthen at right wing and whilst they have been frustrated in their previous attempts to sign him, they have remained at the table for his signature. As negotiations continue, movement elsewhere in Europe may limit their alternatives if a deal for Elanga, for whatever reason, doesn’t get concluded.

That’s because Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn, someone that the Magpies have scouted, is reportedly on the verge of joining Serie A side Como. Kuhn enjoyed a very impressive campaign in Scotland last season, scoring 21 goals and registering a further 15 assists in 51 games in all competitions.

Como, meanwhile, enjoyed a good season under the guidance of former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas and are beginning to make waves in the transfer market. According to the Daily Record, Como have agreed a £17.2m fee with Celtic for the German winger, with a medical and formalities left to complete before his move to Italy is confirmed.

Kuhn moved to Celtic Park for just £3m in January 2024, with the Hoops set to net a tidy profit from his sale. The German could also be joined at Como by AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

Thiaw, who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent seasons, could be available for just £21m this summer with Milan reportedly accepting an offer from Como for the defender. However, reluctance from the player and his camp to move to Como, a club who will not be participating in European competition next season, could open the door for the Magpies to swoop.

What impact will Kuhn’s move to Como have on Newcastle United?

Kuhn’s move will have two consequences for Newcastle United this summer. The first, as previously mentioned, is that their pool of alternatives to Elanga has shrunk again.

Bryan Mbeumo and Joao Pedro have both moved elsewhere this summer and whilst Elanga has long been their number one target, until a deal is signed and sealed they can’t rest on their laurels. Furthermore, Kuhn’s move to Italy also means that Newcastle won’t get to see first-hand the qualities he possesses.

Celtic welcome Newcastle United to Celtic Park on Saturday 19 July (3pm kick-off) in the inaugural Adidas Cup. The Magpies will head north of the border to take on Brendan Rodgers’ side in their first match of pre-season before they jet-off to Asia to play games in Singapore and South Korea.

Eddie Howe’s side will take on Arsenal in Singapore before games against a K-League XI and Tottenham Hotspur in South Korea. Espanyol and Atletico Madrid will head to St James’ Park on the final weekend of pre-season for back-to-back friendly games before the new season gets underway at Villa Park.