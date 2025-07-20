Newcastle United have been linked with yet another Serie A defender this summer amid reported interest in Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini.

Having seen Liverpool pounce for Hugo Ekitike after a ‘power play’ that saw the Reds miss out on their number one target Alexander Isak, Newcastle United are set to turn their attentions towards strengthening their defence. Adding another centre-back to their ranks is among Eddie Howe’s priorities this summer as he looks to freshen up an ageing defence.

Fabian Schar and Dan Burn were brilliant last season, but both are now 33 years of age and with Jamaal Lascelles also on the wrong side of 30, that leaves Sven Botman as the only first-team centre-back younger than 30. Botman’s injury issues over the last two campaigns have also meant that Newcastle United have not seen the best of the Dutchman in a long, long time.

Marc Guehi was admired last summer, whilst Scalvini has emerged as a potential target this year. A fresh name has also recently been thrown into the mix, Juventus’ Nicolo Savona.

Sky Sports reveal Nicolo Savona ‘interest’

As the dust began to settle on the Ekitike/Isak transfer saga, a three-man shortlist of defensive options that Newcastle United could sign this summer was revealed by Sky Sports’ Keith Downie. Savona was among the names listed alongside Scalvini and Valencia’s Cesar Tarrega.

Whilst Magpies fans scurried to find out all they could about the trio, reports of Newcastle United’s interest in Savona caught plenty of interest from Manchester. Manchester City, fresh from their disappointing Premier League and Club World Cup campaigns, are in the midst of a rebuild under Pep Guardiola having already spent lavishly this summer after a number of eye-catching moves during the winter window.

Tino Livramento is reportedly among City’s targets this summer and when Savona, a right-back by trade, was linked with St James’ Park, some City fans scrambled to claim that the Magpies were preparing to sell the former Southampton defender. That, however, is not the case.

In fact, Newcastle United see Savona as someone that could play centre-back in the future. Standing at 6'3, Savona is an imposing figure and a player that could have all the attributes to become a good ball-playing centre-back.

At just 22 as well, he has plenty of time to develop both as a Premier League player and as someone who can play in the centre of defence. His versatility also means that he could slot in at full-back if required, particularly with Kieran Trippier entering the twilight of his career.

Newcastle are reportedly ‘considering an approach’ for the defender and retain good relations with Juventus following Lloyd Kelly’s move to Turin in January - one that was turned into a permanent stay earlier this month. Savona made 40 appearances in all competitions for Juventus last season, including three out at the Club World Cup in the USA, however, he is currently rehabilitating an ankle injury - one that may means he misses the beginning of the season.