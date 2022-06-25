Nine players Newcastle United could sign this summer – and 14 they won’t

Over two-weeks into the summer transfer window and Newcastle United have already been linked with a flurry of players from across Europe.

It’s often hard to know what to believe and what to dismiss with transfer rumours rife this time of year - particularly given Newcastle’s financial status following last year’s takeover.

Hundreds of players will be linked with a move to Newcastle over the next few months. As it turns out, dozens have already been linked within the opening few days of the window opening.

Newcastle have already secured one senior summer signing with Matt Targett arriving from Aston Villa for a total of £15million following a successful loan spell at the club last season. Nick Pope has also arrived from Burnley for £10million.

Irish defender Alex Murphy will also join the club’s under-23s side from Galway United. Scottish teenager Charlie McArthur is also close to signing from Kilmarnock.

The Magpies’ pursuit of Sven Botman seems to be drawing to a satisfying conclusion with the Dutch defender due on Tyneside for a medical.

But no deal is complete until it has been officially ratified and confirmed by the club itself.

We have waded our way through the Newcastle transfer rumours and speculation in an attempt to provide a comprehensive list of players linked with a move to Newcastle this summer.

And we have assessed each transfer rumour and labelled how likely they are to happen - to the best of our knowledge at least!

