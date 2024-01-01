Newcastle United have been fairly active in all three transfer windows under their new owners - and the upcoming January transfer window may not be any different.
Both incomings and outgoings could be sanctioned by the club with a few areas of the squad needing bolstered, particularly those areas that have been impacted by the recent injury crisis surrounding the club.
However, any incoming must be offset by a player leaving and there are a few players who, for one reason or another, may leave Tyneside in January.
Here, we take a look at nine players that could leave Newcastle United during the January transfer window - and four that won’t.
1. Bruno Guimaraes
Unfortunately, because of his £100m release clause, Newcastle will always be susceptible to offers for the Brazilian and can do very little about keeping him at St James’ Park should a club trigger his release clause.
2. Matt Ritchie
Ritchie signed a one-year extension this summer but was left out of the club’s 25-man Champions League squad earlier this campaign. He has struggled for gametime this season despite the club’s injury crisis.
3. Jamaal Lascelles
Lascelles is out of contract at the end of the season and although he has played very well when called upon in recent times, he may feel he has to leave St James’ Park in order to get regular first-team football. If he doesn’t sign a new deal, then the winter window will be Newcastle’s last chance to recoup some money for him.
4. Ryan Fraser
Fraser is currently on-loan at Southampton and enjoying a successful spell on the south coast. The Saints could look to make Fraser’s loan stay into a permanent one this month.