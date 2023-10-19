News you can trust since 1849
Nine players that could leave Newcastle United in January - and four that won’t: gallery

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies could have a busy winter window on their hands.
By Joe Buck
Published 19th Oct 2023, 17:15 BST

Newcastle United have been fairly active in all three transfer windows under their new owners - and the upcoming January transfer window may not be any different.

Both incomings and outgoings could be sanctioned by the club with a few areas of the squad needing bolstered.

However, any incoming must be offset by a player leaving and there are a few players who, for one reason or another, may leave Tyneside in January.

Here, we take a look at nine players that could leave Newcastle United during the January transfer window - and four that won’t.

Lascelles is out of contract at the end of the season and although he has played very well when called upon in recent times, he may feel he has to leave St James’ Park in order to get regular first-team football. If he doesn’t sign a new deal, then the winter window will be Newcastle’s last chance to recoup some money for him.

1. Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles is out of contract at the end of the season and although he has played very well when called upon in recent times, he may feel he has to leave St James' Park in order to get regular first-team football. If he doesn't sign a new deal, then the winter window will be Newcastle's last chance to recoup some money for him.

Ritchie signed a one-year extension this summer but was left out of the club’s 25-man Champions League squad. He has had very limited game time this season.

2. Matt Ritchie

Ritchie signed a one-year extension this summer but was left out of the club's 25-man Champions League squad. He has had very limited game time this season.

Unfortunately, because of his £100m release clause, Newcastle will always be susceptible to offers for the Brazilian and can do very little about keeping him at St James’ Park should a club trigger his release clause.

3. Bruno Guimaraes

Unfortunately, because of his £100m release clause, Newcastle will always be susceptible to offers for the Brazilian and can do very little about keeping him at St James' Park should a club trigger his release clause.

Dubravka surprisingly left St James’ Park at the beginning of last season to join Manchester United. Although he returned last winter, it remains a strong indicator that he is still someone that is in demand and without regular first-team football on Tyneside, he may look to leave in January in search for game time.

4. Martin Dubravka

Dubravka surprisingly left St James' Park at the beginning of last season to join Manchester United. Although he returned last winter, it remains a strong indicator that he is still someone that is in demand and without regular first-team football on Tyneside, he may look to leave in January in search for game time.

