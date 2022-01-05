Eddie Howe will have to manage his 25-man Premier League squad in a bid to avoid relegation this season.

But with Newcastle closing in on a deal for Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and several more still expected to follow, the club will have to sell or loan out players or else they will risk surpassing their 25-man squad limit.

Newcastle's current squad includes four goalkeepers and just two recognised out and out strikers in Callum Wilson and Dwight Gayle. Howe will have to submit an updated list of players following the conclusion of the transfer window.

Whether it be players looking for more minutes, those out of contract in the summer or simply looking to move away from Newcastle – departures are very likely to happen.

Here we have a look at nine players who could potentially leave the club this month…

1. Dwight Gayle The striker signed a new three year deal in the summer but is yet to start a Premier League match this season. Callum Wilson's injury means he is currently the only fit senior striker at the club as they eye reinforcements this month. Gayle's departure will be dependent on Newcastle bringing forward players in but several Championship outfits are understood to be interested in securing his services on loan.

2. Sean Longstaff Longstaff impressed on his previous outing for Newcastle against Manchester United but his future remains uncertain. The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer and free to open discussions and sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs from abroad this month. English clubs are also aware of Longstaff's situation with Championship side Nottingham Forest keen to acquire him on loan.

3. Paul Dummett Another academy graduate facing an uncertain future. Newcastle triggered a one year extension on Dummett's contract in the summer but he is yet to play a minute of football since due to injury issues. The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer but is nearing a return to fitness. The Magpies could be tempted to cash in or loan the defender out this month.

4. Matty Longstaff Had his season long loan at Aberdeen cut short at the halfway stage. The 21-year-old midfielder is expected to leave on loan again this month providing the right club is available to take him.